Newest satellite data shows remarkable decline in Arctic sea ice over just three years
In the past 20 years, the Arctic has lost about one-third of its winter sea ice volume, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Washington and the California Institute of Technology. That decline is largely due to loss of older, multiyear sea ice. New satellite data also show that wintertime Arctic sea ice is likely thinner than previous estimates.
The study was published in Geophysical Research Letters.
“The key takeaway, for me, is the remarkable loss of Arctic winter sea ice volume — one-third of the winter ice volume lost over just 18 years — that accompanied a widely reported loss of old, thick Arctic sea ice, and decline in end-of-summer ice extent,” said co-author Ron Kwok, a polar scientist at the UW Applied Physics Laboratory.
Seasonal sea ice, which melts completely each summer rather than accumulating over years, is replacing thicker, multiyear ice. This switch is largely responsible for the sea ice thinning, according to the new research.
“Arctic snow depth, sea ice thickness and volume are three very challenging measurements to obtain,” Kwok remarked.
Journal Reference:
Sahra Kacimi, Ron Kwok. Arctic Snow Depth, Ice Thickness, and Volume From ICESat-2 and CryoSat-2: 2018–2021, Geophysical Research Letters Volume 49, Issue 5 (DOI: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021GL097448)
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday March 14, @07:23PM (1 child)
While our non-existent response to climate change might seem unsettling as the pace of new problems intensifies, our coronavirus response shows that when there's a crisis that kills millions we can finally move our society to do uncomfortable things to solve serious problems.
Wait? We did what? Oh. Oh fuck.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday March 14, @07:27PM
You forgot one:
okay, we could have done something about it a couple of decades ago, but now it's too late.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday March 14, @07:26PM
Sea levels decline as arctic ice melts.
Shame about the antarctic.