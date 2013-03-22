Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Newest Satellite Data Shows Remarkable Decline in Arctic Sea Ice Over Just Three Years

posted by janrinok on Monday March 14, @06:58PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes:

Newest satellite data shows remarkable decline in Arctic sea ice over just three years - Technology Org:

In the past 20 years, the Arctic has lost about one-third of its winter sea ice volume, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Washington and the California Institute of Technology. That decline is largely due to loss of older, multiyear sea ice. New satellite data also show that wintertime Arctic sea ice is likely thinner than previous estimates.

The study was published in Geophysical Research Letters.

“The key takeaway, for me, is the remarkable loss of Arctic winter sea ice volume — one-third of the winter ice volume lost over just 18 years — that accompanied a widely reported loss of old, thick Arctic sea ice, and decline in end-of-summer ice extent,” said co-author Ron Kwok, a polar scientist at the UW Applied Physics Laboratory.

Seasonal sea ice, which melts completely each summer rather than accumulating over years, is replacing thicker, multiyear ice. This switch is largely responsible for the sea ice thinning, according to the new research.

“Arctic snow depth, sea ice thickness and volume are three very challenging measurements to obtain,” Kwok remarked.

Journal Reference:
Sahra Kacimi, Ron Kwok. Arctic Snow Depth, Ice Thickness, and Volume From ICESat-2 and CryoSat-2: 2018–2021, Geophysical Research Letters Volume 49, Issue 5 (DOI: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021GL097448)

Original Submission


«  DoD Space Agency Funds Development of Laser Terminal that Connects to Multiple Satellite at Once
Newest Satellite Data Shows Remarkable Decline in Arctic Sea Ice Over Just Three Years | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday March 14, @07:23PM (1 child)

    by ikanreed (3164) on Monday March 14, @07:23PM (#1229130) Journal

    While our non-existent response to climate change might seem unsettling as the pace of new problems intensifies, our coronavirus response shows that when there's a crisis that kills millions we can finally move our society to do uncomfortable things to solve serious problems.

    Wait? We did what? Oh. Oh fuck.

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 14, @07:28PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 14, @07:28PM (#1229134) Journal

      If we don't get covid-19 infections back up, we might soon have to stop wearing masks! Oh my!

      --
      Reminder: March is national procrastination week. Procrastinate NOW! Don't put it off.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 14, @07:26PM (1 child)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 14, @07:26PM (#1229131) Journal
    • It's not real
    • okay, it's real, but it's a hoax
    • okay, it's not a hoax, but it's a conspiracy
    • okay, it's real, but it's not caused by humans
    • okay, it's caused by humans, but there's nothing we can do about it
    • okay, we could do something about it, but it will cost too much
    • okay, we could get started today, but it would affect the gigantic profits of entrenched businesses that put so many "votes" into the pockets of congress critters. It would be better to just let the human race go extinct.

    Way too much ink has already been spilled since the explosion at the ink factory.

    --
    Reminder: March is national procrastination week. Procrastinate NOW! Don't put it off.

    • (Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday March 14, @07:27PM

      by PiMuNu (3823) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 14, @07:27PM (#1229133)

      You forgot one:

      okay, we could have done something about it a couple of decades ago, but now it's too late.

  • (Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday March 14, @07:26PM

    by PiMuNu (3823) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 14, @07:26PM (#1229132)

    Sea levels decline as arctic ice melts.

    Shame about the antarctic.

(1)