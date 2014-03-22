from the yes,-he-had-a-chip-on-his-shoulder dept.
Smuggler Tapes 160 Intel CPUs to Body, Gets Busted Entering China:
Chinese customs authorities have announced another instance of attempted technology smuggling of processors into the country. According to a Chinese Customs Office post on Weibo, a man attempted to smuggle as many as 160 Intel 11th- and 12th-gen CPUs whilst skirting customs verification and paying duties. The man, dubbed a "Walking CPU" by Chinese officials, caught the officers' attention due to his behavior and walking posture on camera, prompting a check. The inspection found him covered in expensive PC hardware.
The authorities found as many as 160 CPUs taped to various parts of the man's body, namely his calves, waist, and abdomen, a technique well-known by law enforcement. Besides the CPU bounty, the man was also smuggling 16 foldable smartphones, but details are scarce for both the CPU and phone models. Even so, it's easy to see why this could be a lucrative endeavor: Intel's 12th-gen Core 19-12900K, for instance, has a recommended retail price of $589.
If all of the smuggled CPUs were the 12900K, that would equate to $94,240 worth of CPUs strapped to the smuggler's body. That's a substantial amount for a lightweight product that measures only 45.0 mm x 37.5 mm apiece, making it attractive for these smuggling attempts.
This is but another instance in the recent trend of high-value electronics smuggling, coming as the byproduct of the increasing market value (and market costs) of PC hardware as the world faces shortages of high-performance electronics. For example, earlier this weekend, Chinese customs identified a shipment of AMD Radeon XFX graphics cards that had been mislabeled in an attempt to reduce the overall declared value per graphics card and incur lower customs duties.
Chinese Customs Seize 5,840 Graphics Cards Valued at $3.1 Million:
Chinese customs officials are now sitting on a pile of PC graphics cards after confiscating three crates of them, some of which contain GPUs from US vendor XFX.
The shipments were seized in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, after officials there noticed that the original labels on the boxes had been covered up with new labels, according to Chinese media outlet MyDrivers.
Chinese customs then discovered the actual products inside the crates were inconsistent with the specifications and product models declared on the import duties form.
"After identification, the actual specifications and models of 5,840 graphics cards did not match the declaration, and the value of the goods exceeded 20 million yuan ($3.1 million)," Chinese customs announced on social media last week.
Why would the CCP authority go after an Intel CPU smuggler? There is definitely way more to this story.
Looks like it's just about money -- https://www.scmp.com/tech/tech-trends/article/3140145/china-busts-chip-smuggling-operation-hong-kong-amid-semiconductor [scmp.com] (article from last summer)
The link includes several similar smuggling stories and ends up like this:
> While China has exempted import duties for domestic semiconductor companies buying foreign equipment and inputs, it still charges import duties on finished chips. The general tariff on CPU imports is 24 per cent, with an additional VAT set at 13 per cent.
China doesn't make people go through full body scans at the airport, apparently. Remind me again how we're supposed to be more respecting of human dignity and freedom?
Security theater trumps human dignity, every time. Take any movie with a horrible antagonist. Someone stands up to tell the authorities to stop being assholes. He's told, "But we're looking for a monster/serial killer/baby eater/alien/Russian spy/Nazi spy/evil spirit/zombies" and everything is cool. In fact, the guy/gal who stood up to authority is usually enlisted to lead the authorities on some melodramatic chase that ends with the hero boning the heroine.
