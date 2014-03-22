from the how-will-children-make-car-noises-in-the-future? dept.
Ford will introduce seven new EVs in Europe by 2024:
Ford is quickly making good on its promise to go all-electric in Europe. The company now plans to introduce seven new EVs in Europe by 2024. The lineup will focus on crossovers, including an electric version of the compact Puma as well as a five-seat "medium-size" and "sport" models. You can also expect new editions of the Transit and Tourneo vans, including smaller Courier trims as well as Custom models.
The medium crossover will be the first mass-produced passenger EV from Ford's new Cologne facility and will include five seats and a claimed 310-mile range. Ford will formally reveal the vehicle later this year and start production in 2023.
The Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom are also slated to arrive in 2023, while the Puma, the sport crossover, the Transit Courier and the Tourneo Courier are due in 2024. The Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit are already part of Ford's European lineup. Ford hopes to move to an all-EV passenger range in Europe by 2030, and to completely eliminate gas and diesel from its stable by 2035.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 15, @02:38PM
Which battery technology?
Which charging standard?
How much range under load in cold conditions?
Everything else is fluff.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 15, @03:07PM
For 20 years now, car companies have been publishing press releases what they *will* be doing, real soon now, like, next year, promise, it'll be great. If only a tenth of that had become truth, road traffic's CO2 problem were history now.
What they actually *have* been doing was milking the cow longer and longer, doing exactly *nothing* of substance, and instead outright *lying* to customers and society about any and all improvements they purported to have made (diesel scandal, I'm looking at you). Much less any revolutionary changes.
So come back when you have sold the first half million of an EV, done a model upgrade on it, and sold the next half million. That's the kind of numbers that real carmakers talk.
Until then, fuck off you dirty liars, with whatever you may want this time (it's always the same anyway)