A set of three critical zero-day vulnerabilities now tracked as TLStorm could let hackers take control of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices from APC, a subsidiary of Schneider Electric.

[...] Two of the vulnerabilities, CVE-2022-22805 and CVE-2022-22806 are in the implementation of the TLS (Transport Layer Security) protocol that connects the Smart-UPS devices with the "SmartConnect" feature to the Schneider Electric management cloud.

The third one, identified as CVE-2022-0715, relates to the firmware of "almost all APC Smart-UPS devices," which is not cryptographically signed and its authenticity cannot be verified when installed on the system.