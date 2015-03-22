Julian Assange denied permission to appeal US extradition decision at Supreme Court:
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been denied permission to appeal at the Supreme Court against a decision to extradite him to the United States, the court said on Monday.
US authorities want Australian-born Assange, 50 to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.
In December, the High Court in London overturned a lower court's ruling that he should not be extradited because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide.
"The application has been refused by the Supreme Court and the reason given is that application did not raise an arguable point of law" a supreme court spokesperson said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 16, @01:14AM
Limeys are American's dogs.
Bark, bitch, bark.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 16, @01:22AM
Did see some bit in the papers that he was getting married in prison, so at least can have conjugal visits.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday March 16, @01:40AM (1 child)
I'd like to see 200 million or more Americans writing to their representatives, demanding that Assange be pardoned or otherwise freed. I hammer the DNC and their fund raising campaigns with the demand. I've hit the republicans, to a lesser extent. I'm probably not alone, but it sure feels like it.
What would the effect be, if every American of voting age hit their representatives at every level with the same demand? Local, state, and federal reps, as well as the White House? Surely the asshats would take notice?
National security, my ass. Assange should be held up as a hero. He'll probably end up being a martyr. 30,000 years in prison sound about right? Yeah, there's an 'agreement' that he can go back to Oz to serve his time, but only if Aussies guarantee that he'll never see the sky again, except through wrought iron lattice work.
Biden approval rating falling below 30%!
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday March 16, @01:45AM
I second this. Pardon Assange.
Washington DC delenda est.