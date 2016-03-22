from the for-some-values-of-'temporary' dept.
Lyft follows Uber in adding temporary fuel surcharge:
Lyft will soon add a temporary fuel surcharge to rides. The company will give the fees to drivers to offset the cost of gas, which has increased sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The company hasn't revealed how much the surcharge will cost users per ride, how long the measure will likely be in place or whether rides in electric vehicles will be affected.
The addition of a surcharge follows a similar move by Uber. Starting this Wednesday, customers who take an Uber ride will pay a fuel surcharge of between 45 cents and 55 cents. Uber Eats deliveries will cost between 35 cents and 45 cents more too. Uber says it will reevaluate the fee after 60 days and, as with Lyft, all of the surcharge fees will go to drivers and couriers.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Wednesday March 16, @06:33PM
Yeah, right, extra charges are temporary. They'll go away real soon now, just like the price of fuel went down at the pump when the price of oil plummeted [bbc.com] per barrel. ROTFLMAO.
Anyway, Uber an Lyft, do a good job of masquerading as taxis but really exist to crush [wsj.com] what's left of the labor market [ft.com] and get people used to using their own equipment while actually paying to work rather than being paid to work.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Wednesday March 16, @06:53PM
They should've just told their drivers to buy Teslas if gas is too expensive.
> the cost of gas, which has increased sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Well, the cost of gas has been increasing sharply ever since the beginning of 2021, but it has also continued to increase sharply following Russia's invasion, yes.
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=pet&s=emm_epm0_pte_nus_dpg&f=m [eia.gov]
