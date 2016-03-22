from the AOL-beermats-need-replacing dept.
CD sales rose for the first time in 17 years:
While streaming is the music industry's cash cow these days, CDs aren't dead yet. According to the Recording Industry Association of America's annual sales report, revenue from CDs grew by 21 percent to $584 million in 2021. That marked the first annual increase in CD revenue in the US since 2004. The RIAA notes that many record stores opened back up and artists sold music at shows again after COVID-19 put everything on hold in 2020.
As has been the case for the last 15 years, vinyl sales are continuing to grow too. Revenue rose by a whopping 61 percent in 2021 to $1 billion. It's the first time vinyl sales have reached that milestone since 1986. Including other formats, physical music sales totaled $1.66 billion in the US last year.
The RIAA notes that the only major recorded music format to see a revenue decline last year was digital downloads. Sales dropped by 12 percent to $587 million — only $3 million more than CD revenue for 2021.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday March 16, @11:46PM
Is it to much to hope for that people have gotten tired of the digital sales only where companies can just turn off "your" music or make it inaccessible to you and leaving you with nothing? Or are these just a new generation of music-hipsters? After all there was a resurgence of vinyl LP records in the last decade, even new stores opening that just cater to that little niche. I don't think I have seen any music cassettes tho, but I'm sure there are some people that swear it's the best audio format out there to ...
Also there is just no way of altering the physical copies or replacing or pushing new versions of the songs when the artists, or some vocal part of the public, decide that certain words in songs are no longer appropriate. A recall would only affect unsold copies.