AMD has announced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which is an 8-core 5800X Zen 3 desktop CPU with additional "3D V-Cache" (96 MiB total L3 cache) and slightly lower clock speeds (and no ability to overclock by manually adjusting frequency or voltage). The CPU will launch on April 20 at an MSRP of $449. Previously released Zen 3 CPUs have gotten price cuts in recent months.
AMD also announced official support for Ryzen 5000 CPUs on older motherboards, provided that they receive a BIOS update:
[In] a move as equally unexpected as launching new Zen 2 SKUs in 2022, AMD is also finally relenting on enabling official support for Ryzen 5000 processors on AMD's older 300 series chipsets. Though the company has long declined to support the newest Zen 3 chips on these older chipsets, almost a year and a half later AMD is finally changing their tune, and will be releasing (and supporting) the necessary code to motherboard manufacturers to add support for the chips in new BIOSes. To that end, Ryzen 5000 support should start appearing in beta BIOSes in April and May.
AMD claims that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be 15% faster at gaming on average than the Ryzen 9 5900X:
In either case, AMD has decided to go after the gaming market with their beefy 8-core CPU. As detailed by the company back at CES 2022 and reiterated in today's announcement, AMD has found that the chip is 15% faster at gaming than their Ryzen 9 5900X. As our own Dr. Ian Cutress noted at the time: "The extra cache is meant to help with communications with discrete graphics cards, offering additional performance above the regular R7 5800X. Productivity workloads are less likely to be affected, and for those users the regular Ryzen CPUs are expected to be better."
In addition to the 5800X3D, AMD announced 6 "new" CPUs ranging from $100 to $300 in order to combat Intel's Alder Lake desktop CPU lineup.
Ryzen 7 5700X ($299): 8-core Zen 3, 32 MiB L3 cache
Ryzen 5 5600 ($199): 6-core Zen 3, 32 MiB L3 cache
Ryzen 5 5500 ($159): 6-core Zen 3, 16 MiB L3 cache (may be a Cezanne APU with graphics disabled)
Ryzen 5 4600G ($154): 6-core Zen 2, Vega 7 graphics, 8 MiB L3 cache (this was previously an OEM-only Renoir APU)
Ryzen 5 4500 ($129): 6-core Zen 2, 8 MiB L3 cache
Ryzen 3 4100 ($99): 4-core Zen 2, 4 MiB L3 cache
Related Stories
AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs Get Major Price Cuts, Up to 25 Percent:
AMD's Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) processors are two years old, but the Zen 3 chips are still among some of the best CPUs on the market. If you're looking for your next upgrade, U.S. retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Micro Center, and Newegg, are currently selling the Ryzen 5000 lineup at reduced prices.
The Ryzen 5000 price cuts are probably an answer to the recently released Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake product stack that has helped Intel recover market share in the Japanese and German markets. While Ryzen 5000 still dominates the list of best-selling processors on Amazon and Newegg, Alder Lake has been creeping up to the Zen 3 parts. For example, the Core i7-12700KF is the seventh best-selling chip on Amazon, whereas the Core i7-12700K is in the third spot on Newegg's charts. Moreover, it's that time of the year when retailers start making space for the next wave of processors.
AMD has already confirmed that Ryzen 7000 (Raphael), Ryzen 5000's successor, will hit the market in the second half of the year, so retailers have likely started to offload Ryzen 5000 parts. Ryzen 7000 lives on the completely new AM5 platform with PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support. The transition to the AM5 socket means consumers will have to invest in a new motherboard, although the topic of the memory remains in the air. Intel's Alder Lake supports both DDR4 and DDR5 memory modules, but AMD hasn't confirmed if Ryzen 7000 will also have hybrid memory support.
The story continues with a chart of prices for various models and has links to vendors, too.
Random question: Is your primary computer a desktop or a laptop? I've been laptop-only for the last 15-20 years -- my computing needs have been relatively modest.