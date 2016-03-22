AMD has announced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which is an 8-core 5800X Zen 3 desktop CPU with additional "3D V-Cache" (96 MiB total L3 cache) and slightly lower clock speeds (and no ability to overclock by manually adjusting frequency or voltage). The CPU will launch on April 20 at an MSRP of $449. Previously released Zen 3 CPUs have gotten price cuts in recent months.

AMD also announced official support for Ryzen 5000 CPUs on older motherboards, provided that they receive a BIOS update:

[In] a move as equally unexpected as launching new Zen 2 SKUs in 2022, AMD is also finally relenting on enabling official support for Ryzen 5000 processors on AMD's older 300 series chipsets. Though the company has long declined to support the newest Zen 3 chips on these older chipsets, almost a year and a half later AMD is finally changing their tune, and will be releasing (and supporting) the necessary code to motherboard manufacturers to add support for the chips in new BIOSes. To that end, Ryzen 5000 support should start appearing in beta BIOSes in April and May.

AMD claims that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be 15% faster at gaming on average than the Ryzen 9 5900X:

In either case, AMD has decided to go after the gaming market with their beefy 8-core CPU. As detailed by the company back at CES 2022 and reiterated in today's announcement, AMD has found that the chip is 15% faster at gaming than their Ryzen 9 5900X. As our own Dr. Ian Cutress noted at the time: "The extra cache is meant to help with communications with discrete graphics cards, offering additional performance above the regular R7 5800X. Productivity workloads are less likely to be affected, and for those users the regular Ryzen CPUs are expected to be better."

In addition to the 5800X3D, AMD announced 6 "new" CPUs ranging from $100 to $300 in order to combat Intel's Alder Lake desktop CPU lineup.

Ryzen 7 5700X ($299): 8-core Zen 3, 32 MiB L3 cache

Ryzen 5 5600 ($199): 6-core Zen 3, 32 MiB L3 cache

Ryzen 5 5500 ($159): 6-core Zen 3, 16 MiB L3 cache (may be a Cezanne APU with graphics disabled)

Ryzen 5 4600G ($154): 6-core Zen 2, Vega 7 graphics, 8 MiB L3 cache (this was previously an OEM-only Renoir APU)

Ryzen 5 4500 ($129): 6-core Zen 2, 8 MiB L3 cache

Ryzen 3 4100 ($99): 4-core Zen 2, 4 MiB L3 cache