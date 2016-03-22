https://blog.jgc.org/2022/03/resurrecting-dataman-s4-prom-programmer.html
The Dataman S4 is a lovely piece of 90s' kit: a PROM programmer and emulator launched in 1992. I recently bought one from a seller on eBay and needed to resurrect it. It was in perfect working order but needed a little awakening to get it going. Happily, Dataman are still around, still provide online support for the S4 and still sell accessories for it.
With a little work I have a fully functional S4 and recently used it to burn new firmware for a Minitel 2 (that also dates from 1992), but that's another story.
I enjoy reading about the efforts of those who resurrect old equipment - but, apart from Minitel 2, who uses the 128Kb ROMs nowadays? Minitel was a system showing block graphics (similar to CeeFax) that was popular in France and there were similar systems throughout western Europe in the 1980/90s. Whereas CeeFax used data hitching a ride on TV transmissions, Minitel used a telephone connection.