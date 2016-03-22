German government advises against using Kaspersky antivirus:
Germany's Federal Office for Information Security, BSI, is warning companies against using Kaspersky antivirus products due to threats made by Russia against the EU, NATO, and Germany.
Kaspersky is a Moscow-based cybersecurity and antivirus provider founded in 1997, that has a long history of success, but also controversy over the company's possible relationship with the Russian government.
[...] Kaspersky is also believed to offer its cybersecurity protection services to Russian state IT infrastructure, making it a concern that the company cannot stay completely neutral.
[...] As the BSI statement explains, antivirus software typically has higher-level privileges on Windows systems, maintaining a permanent, encrypted, and non-verifiable connection to the vendor's servers for constant virus definition updates.
Furthermore, as real-time protection from almost all antivirus vendors can upload suspicious files to remote servers for further analysis, there is concern that antivirus developers could use their software to exfiltrate sensitive files. While Kaspersky is likely trustworthy and ethical, it still has to abide by Russian laws and regulations, including allowing state agents to access private firm databases.
However, Kaspersky hasn't taken this advice without responding: Kaspersky hits back after users warned of Russian hacking threats:
The founder of antivirus platform Kaspersky has hit back against claims the company's software is being used to spy on users.
[...] In a blog post entitled "Collateral Damage — on Cybersecurity", company founder Eugene Kaspersky said that the BSI accusations were baseless.
"Without going into details I can say that these claims are speculations not supported by any objective evidence nor offering technical details," he wrote. "The reason is simple. No evidence of Kaspersky use or abuse for malicious purpose has ever been discovered and proven in the company's twenty-five years' history notwithstanding countless attempts to do so."
"Without such evidence, I can only conclude that BSI's decision is made on political grounds alone."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 17, @08:10PM (2 children)
So Kaspersky might be exfiltrating files from Windows systems... just like Microsoft itself
is almost assuredlymight be doing? As someone in the U.S., I'd have to judge it more risky to have Microsoft spying on me than Kaspersky spying on me. The U.S. government can come get me if they want; the Russian government probably can't.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 17, @08:26PM (1 child)
putin cares less about me than brandon. that's what i want in a leader. benign neglect.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 17, @08:46PM
This is also the argument for buying Chinese ARM computers. You are neglected by both Xi and the manufacturer.
