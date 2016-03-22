Stories
Demand For Potassium Iodide Surges As Russia’s War In Ukraine Stokes Radiation Fears

posted by janrinok on Thursday March 17, @08:03AM
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine nears its three-week mark, repercussions are being felt around the world as the prices of oil and grain climb. But a less common consumer product has also become a hot commodity as the war raises fears of global nuclear conflict: potassium iodide.

Twenty tablets of ThyroSafe, whose active ingredient is potassium iodide, can fetch as much as $175 on eBay. ThyroSafe's official distributor has stopped taking new orders from its website, and existing ones will see a delay in shipping.

Expecting a run on toilet rolls and tinned goods any time soon in the US?

