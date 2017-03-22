from the less-is-more dept.
NewScientist covers highly efficient 2-actuator robotic legs. Apparently these are far more efficient than more complex devices.
"We're using just two actuators, one to move the leg back and forward, and one to lift it. Just the bare minimum required," says Badri-Spröwitz. "Usually in robotics, you're looking to improve efficiency by just 10 per cent or so, but we're seeing a 300 per cent increase."
The motors pull the tendons. Power is stored in a spring during compression and released when each foot strikes the floor, to help drive the robot forward.
Taking many actuators, sensors and electronics out of the system makes the robot lighter and cheaper to manufacture. It can also stand upright using no power.
See also the paywalled main article, DOI: 10.1126/scirobotics.abg4055
Related Stories
Most robots are powered by electrical motors that are big, bulky, heavy, and if they break, you have to replace them. Animals, on the other hand, use a biological motor - a muscle - that also requires electricity, but is far more efficient and, given a chance, can repair itself. We're just starting to be able to manipulate biological structures like these in clever enough ways to let us harness their awesomeness, and engineers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have worked them into a tiny little "bio-bot" that uses muscle cells to walk.
This work represents an important first step in the development and control of biological machines that can be stimulated, trained, or programmed to do work. It's exciting to think that this system could eventually evolve into a generation of biological machines that could aid in drug delivery, surgical robotics, 'smart' implants, or mobile environmental analyzers, among countless other applications.
We love Festo because every year they invest an entirely appropriate amount of time and money into bio-inspired robots that are totally cool and very functional but have limited usefulness. More often than not, it seems like Festo is able to take some of what it learns from designing and constructing these things and create practical new revenue-generating products. Which is good for them, and means they'll keep making cool stuff. Over the last few years, we've met ants, butterflies, flying jellyfish and penguins, kangaroos, seagulls, and much more.
Festo has just announced its two newest bionic learning network robots—one is a very convincing flying fox, and the other is a walking, tumbling robot inspired by a Saharan spider.
The rolling spider robot video is very cool, definitely worth watching.
Source: https://spectrum.ieee.org/automaton/robotics/robotics-hardware/festo-bionic-learning-network-rolling-spider-flying-fox
These Virtual Obstacle Courses Help Real Robots Learn to Walk:
The virtual robot army was developed by researchers from ETH Zurich in Switzerland and chipmaker Nvidia. They used the wandering bots to train an algorithm that was then used to control the legs of a real-world robot.
In the simulation, the machines—called ANYmals—confront challenges like slopes, steps, and steep drops in a virtual landscape. Each time a robot learned to navigate a challenge, the researchers presented a harder one, nudging the control algorithm to be more sophisticated.
From a distance, the resulting scenes resemble an army of ants wriggling across a large area. During training, the robots were able to master walking up and down stairs easily enough; more complex obstacles took longer. Tackling slopes proved particularly difficult, although some of the virtual robots learned how to slide down them.
When the resulting algorithm was transferred to a real version of ANYmal, a four-legged robot roughly the size of a large dog with sensors on its head and a detachable robot arm, it was able to navigate stairs and blocks but suffered problems at higher speeds. Researchers blamed inaccuracies in how its sensors perceive the real world compared to the simulation,
Similar kinds of robot learning could help machines learn all sorts of useful things, from sorting packages to sewing clothes and harvesting crops. The project also reflects the importance of simulation and custom computer chips for future progress in applied artificial intelligence.
"At a high level, very fast simulation is a really great thing to have," says Pieter Abbeel, a professor at UC Berkeley and cofounder of Covariant, a company that is using AI and simulations to train robot arms to pick and sort objects for logistics firms. He says the Swiss and Nvidia researchers "got some nice speed-ups."
A 2m21s video is available on YouTube.
See also: Robots can now skateboard, thanks to researchers from Caltech