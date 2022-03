The researchers, from the University of Cambridge and Disney Research, developed a holobrick proof-of-concept, which can tile holograms together to form a large seamless 3D image. This is the first time this technology has been demonstrated and opens the door for scalable holographic 3D displays. The results are reported in the journal Light: Science & Applications.

As technology develops, people want high-quality visual experiences, from 2D high resolution TV to 3D holographic augmented or virtual reality, and large true 3D displays. These displays need to support a significant amount of data flow: for a 2D full HD display, the information data rate is about three gigabits per second (Gb/s), but a 3D display of the same resolution would require a rate of three terabits per second, which is not yet available.

Holographic displays can reconstruct high quality images for a real 3D visual perception. They are considered the ultimate display technology to connect the real and virtual worlds for immersive experiences.

[...] For 2D displays, it's standard practice to tile small size displays together to form one large display. The approach being explored here is similar, but for 3D displays, which has not been done before. "Joining pieces of 3D images together is not trivial, because the final image must be seen as seamless from all angles and all depths," said Chu, who is also Director of the Centre for Advanced Photonics and Electronics (CAPE). "Directly tiling 3D images in real space is just not possible."