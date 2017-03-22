Famous Navy UFO Video Was Actually Camera Glare, Evidence Suggests
The footage in question appears to show a UFO defying modern aerodynamics off the coast of San Diego before it appears to vanish into the ocean. The footage was captured in 2004 and was originally leaked in 2017 before it was officially released in 2019.
The video was supposedly never supposed to be made public and has been one of the poster child pieces of the footage used to definitively point to the existence of extraterrestrials. The Pentagon performed a detailed analysis of the footage and found that there was no evidence that it came from a source outside of Earth, but was unable to eliminate the possibility either. This, of course, continued to fuel conspiracy theories about the existence of aliens.
But a new detailed analysis by self-described debunker, skeptic, and UFO investigator Mick West focuses on four aspects of the footage to demonstrate that what is likely being seen is actually a camera artifact. West says his primary focus is investigating the claims of evidence around conspiracy theories and he does so in this recent video using facts and science.
[...] West contends that what is being seen in the video is actually infrared glare that hides a hot object behind it and only rotates in the way it does because the camera rotates when tracking the target from left to right.
[...] As detailed as West's analysis is, it very likely won't convince those who have decided that it is footage of a UFO.
UFO Researcher 'Floored' by Revelation From Obama Archives
A researcher dedicated to uncovering official secrets believes he may have struck the "jackpot" on classified information held by the US government about UFO encounters.
John Greenewald says he has learned that former President Barack Obama's official archive holds more than 3,000 pages and 26,000 electronic files on UFOs and related unidentified aerial phenomena.
"If true, I am absolutely floored the Obama Presidential Library has that."
Mr Greenewald, who runs The Black Vault website focused on declassifying government documents,requested records from the former president's library under the the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
While the size of the tranche of data held by the library has caused excitement among UFO watchers, the records themselves won't be released any time soon. Mr Greenewald said in a follow-up tweet that he won't be allowed to view any of the files, and that he'd been told it would take at least 1 years to fulfill his FOIA request.
