Scientists Warn: Nutritious Fish Stocks Are Being Squandered by Salmon Farming:
Scientists studying the Scottish salmon farming industry say that using only fish by-products — such as trimmings — for salmon feed, rather than whole wild-caught fish, would deliver significant nutritional and sustainability gains.
This would allow 3.7 million tonnes of fish to be left in the sea, and enable global annual seafood production to increase by 6.1 million tonnes.
"If we want to feed the growing global population well and sustainably, we must stop catching wild fish to feed farmed fish." — David Willer
[...] As the world's fastest growing food sector, aquaculture is often presented as a way to relieve pressure on wild fish stocks. But many aquaculture fish — such as Atlantic salmon — are farmed using fish oil and meal made from millions of tonnes of wild-caught fish, most of which is food-grade and could be eaten directly to provide vital nutrition.
The team collected data on fish nutrient content, fishmeal, and fish oil composition, and salmon production, and examined the transfer of micronutrients from feed to fish in Scotland's farmed salmon industry. They found that over half of the essential dietary minerals and fatty acids available in wild fish are lost when these fish are fed to farmed salmon.
Dr. David Willer, a researcher in the University of Cambridge's Department of Zoology and first author of the paper, said: "Fish and seafood provide a vital and valuable micronutrient-rich food source to people worldwide, and we must make sure we are using this resource efficiently. Eating more wild fish and using alternative feeds in salmon farms can achieve this."
The team developed various alternative production scenarios where salmon were only produced using fish by-products, and then added more wild-caught fish, mussels or carp for human consumption. All scenarios produced more seafood that was more nutritious than salmon, and left 66-82% of feed fish in the sea.
[...] "Support for alternative feeds can help this transition, but we still need more data on the volumes and species used for fishmeal and fish oil, as this can show where salmon farming places additional pressure on fish stocks."
Journal Reference:
David F. Willer, James P. W. Robinson, Grace T. Patterson, et al. Maximising sustainable nutrient production from coupled fisheries-aquaculture systems, PLOS Sustainability and Transformation (DOI: 10.1371/journal.pstr.0000005)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 18, @08:57PM (1 child)
Free markets are already allocating resources in the most efficient manner possible. If people wanted to eat those sardines, they'd already be buying them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 18, @09:07PM
>> If people wanted to eat those sardines, they'd already be buying them.
You could say the same about bugs, but that doesn't stop the Democrats from hoping.