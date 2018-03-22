Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to pump billions into the UK as it looks to make a long-term commitment in the region.

The cloud computing giant has announced it will spend more than £1.8 billion over the next two years on UK-related expansion, more than double its existing total investment in the country.

The funding will go towards building and operating data centres in the UK, including an expansion of the AWS London Region that was first launched in December 2016.

[...] The news follows an announcement by AWS earlier this year that will see the company create 25,000 permanent jobs across the UK, taking its total workforce in the country to over 70,000.