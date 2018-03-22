Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

AWS is Making a Billion-Dollar Investment Into the UK

posted by janrinok on Saturday March 19, @07:53AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the more-like-2,372,578,200-dollars dept.
Business Career & Education News

upstart writes:

AWS is making a billion-dollar investment into the UK:

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is set to pump billions into the UK as it looks to make a long-term commitment in the region.

The cloud computing giant has announced it will spend more than £1.8 billion over the next two years on UK-related expansion, more than double its existing total investment in the country.

The funding will go towards building and operating data centres in the UK, including an expansion of the AWS London Region that was first launched in December 2016.

[...] The news follows an announcement by AWS earlier this year that will see the company create 25,000 permanent jobs across the UK, taking its total workforce in the country to over 70,000.

Original Submission


«  Intel Plans to Build a $19 Billion Chip Plant in Germany
AWS is Making a Billion-Dollar Investment Into the UK | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 19, @08:17AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 19, @08:17AM (#1230392)

    What is it with all the UK stories? This is not the Register, is it?

(1)