Both girls and boys are subjected to digital sexual harassment from schoolmates in the form of unwanted nude images and sexual videos. A new thesis shows that young people often lack strategies to protect themselves, and that this can lead to shame, bullying and mental health problems. However, some young people find ways to resist.

"Schoolchildren describe receiving unwanted nude images as a relatively common phenomenon that affects their everyday social relationships at school," says Kristina Hunehäll Berndtsson. "Previous research has mainly focused on the vulnerability of girls. But this thesis shows that boys are also vulnerable."

Kristina investigated students' experiences of digital sexual harassment by interviewing around 80 year 9 students [age 14/15 years] at three schools located in different geographic and socio-economic areas. Students described examples such as photos and videos that were shared with consent being passed on to others, being tricked or threatened into sending photos that are then circulated, and receiving unsolicited 'dick pics' and 'nudes.'

"Young people tend to lack strategies for dealing with digital sexual harassment. It's a sensitive subject that's hard to talk about. Some don't even talk to their closest friends about it. There's a risk of rumors spreading if it gets out. And they don't talk to adults about it, either. They don't think that adults know about the phenomenon.