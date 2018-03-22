Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Both girls and boys are subjected to digital sexual harassment from schoolmates in the form of unwanted nude images and sexual videos. A new thesis shows that young people often lack strategies to protect themselves, and that this can lead to shame, bullying and mental health problems. However, some young people find ways to resist.
"Schoolchildren describe receiving unwanted nude images as a relatively common phenomenon that affects their everyday social relationships at school," says Kristina Hunehäll Berndtsson. "Previous research has mainly focused on the vulnerability of girls. But this thesis shows that boys are also vulnerable."
Kristina investigated students' experiences of digital sexual harassment by interviewing around 80 year 9 students [age 14/15 years] at three schools located in different geographic and socio-economic areas. Students described examples such as photos and videos that were shared with consent being passed on to others, being tricked or threatened into sending photos that are then circulated, and receiving unsolicited 'dick pics' and 'nudes.'
"Young people tend to lack strategies for dealing with digital sexual harassment. It's a sensitive subject that's hard to talk about. Some don't even talk to their closest friends about it. There's a risk of rumors spreading if it gets out. And they don't talk to adults about it, either. They don't think that adults know about the phenomenon.
"What's more, many young people don't understand that this is sexual harassment. They think that sexual harassment is a physical thing."
Girls were more likely to be victims than boys. But boys also received unwanted dick pics and unwanted nude images from girls, and were tricked into sending private photos or videos that were then circulated.
"They described being shocked, uncomfortable and not knowing how to deal with it. But at the same time, they also found it difficult to see themselves as victims. This meant that they found it harder to put their experiences into words than girls did. Girls were generally able to talk about their vulnerability in a very different way to boys, and to describe these experiences in terms of patriarchal structures.
Have any members of our community, or their families / friends, experienced this form of abuse and how did you handle it? How well did the abused person cope?
See also: https://phys.org/news/2022-02-sexual-common-scottish-secondary-schools.html
More information: Youth, vulnerability and school. Students' perspectives on violence, harassment and violations. https://www.gu.se/en/research/youth-vulnerability-and-school-students-perspectives-on-violence-harassment-and-violations
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 19, @05:40PM (3 children)
Poor babies.
(Score: 2) by helel on Saturday March 19, @06:01PM (2 children)
There is a world of difference between a goatse link from a random stranger and having your naked body shown around school by somebody you thought you could trust.
Republican Patriotism [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 19, @06:05PM (1 child)
Simple solution: Don't take, or let others, take nude or sexual pictures of yourself.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pe1rxq on Saturday March 19, @06:08PM
So you want adolescents to keep their hormones under control an make wise decissions?
In what universe is that a 'simple solution'?????????????
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 19, @06:01PM (1 child)
Take away their phones. This was not a problem before they got phones and the video game and social media addiction problems are also solved. You're welcome
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 19, @06:17PM
in soviet amerika the kid gets prosecuted for kiddie porn. the parents get prosecuted for child abuse. amerika, fuck yeah!