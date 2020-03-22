Tesla fires employee who posted YouTube videos of Full Self-Driving accident:
Ex-Tesla employee John Bernal says he was fired for posting YouTube videos about Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta. He had been creating the videos for about a year. Bernal says that Tesla also cut off his access to the FSD beta in the 2021 Tesla Model 3 that he owns.
The firing and beta cutoff occurred shortly after Bernal posted a video on February 4 of a minor accident in which his Tesla car hit a bollard that appears to separate a car lane from a bike lane in San Jose. In a subsequent video on February 7 providing frame-by-frame analysis of the collision, Bernal said that "no matter how minor this accident was, it's the first FSD beta collision caught on camera that is irrefutable."
"I was fired from Tesla in February with my YouTube being cited as the reason why—even though my uploads are for my personal vehicle, off company time or property, with software I paid for," Bernal said in the latest video, which was posted yesterday on his AI Addict channel. Bernal showed a notice he received that said his Full Self-Driving beta access was disabled "based on your recent driving data." But that explanation didn't seem to make sense because "the morning of being fired, I had zero improper use strikes on my vehicle," he said.
Bernal said his job at Tesla involved helping to develop FSD and test-operating the software. His new video asked Tesla to re-enable the beta on his personal car but explained that he is continuing to test the Full Self-Driving beta in a replacement vehicle. "This channel is meant to educate the public... I care about finding important safety bugs, and I still want to help. Luckily, this is Silicon Valley, where there is plenty of beta to go around, so today I'm in a new Tesla," he said.
Bernal told CNBC that after the March 2021 video first ran, "a manager from my Autopilot team tried to dissuade me from posting any negative or critical content in the future that involved FSD Beta. They held a video conference with me but never put anything in writing."
