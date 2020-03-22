CBL-Mariner, Microsoft's Linux distro, has received its first update in more than half a year, and although it doesn't add much on the functionality side, it does fix quite a few bugs as well as patching a number of security flaws.

The March 2022 Update, added to GitHub recently, addresses some 30 CVEs, including the dreaded Dirty Pipe vulnerability that hit headlines earlier this month.

However there isn't much to see in terms of functionality, and the distro's version number hasn't moved past 1.0.

It does, however, come as an ISO file now, making installation a lot less troublesome. The ISO can be found on this link. It weighs 720MB and, according to The Register, installs in roughly a minute.

The publication also said it is not one of the supported options in Windows Services for Linux, which is a bit strange, but users can still enable Hyper-V and install it like that.

[...] CBL-Mariner is also used in Azure IoT Edge, running Linux workloads on Windows IoT, as well as to host the Weston compositor for WSLg.