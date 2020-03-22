Netflix fights password-sharing with test of $3 "Extra Member" fee:
Netflix will soon charge an extra fee for sharing accounts with people in other households. This is the company's latest attempt to reduce the password-sharing that has been common among Netflix users for years. The fee will roll out in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru "over the next few weeks" and potentially go worldwide at a later date.
"Members on our Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub accounts for up to two people they don't live with—each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password—at a lower price: 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru," Netflix said in an announcement yesterday. Based on current conversion rates, 2,380 CLP is about $2.98 USD and 7.9 PEN is about $2.12 USD.
The new fee will be paired with the ability for users to transfer profile information (including their viewing history and watchlist) to a new account or an Extra Member account. After rolling out the fee and profile transfers in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, Netflix will "be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world," the company said.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 21, @05:08PM
Some of us remember when "paying for TV" became a thing in the US.
People would ask "Why would anybody pay for TV?" The answer was:
"There are no advertisements! -YAY!"
That was cable...
Are there ads on Netflix?
:sits back smugly:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 21, @05:10PM (1 child)
So many interesting stories in the sub queue yet we get garbage articles like this? Sure this isn't the worst story, but this is a brand new story that jumped the queue for what, the editor's personal preference?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 21, @05:44PM
Netflix is fundamentally a tool of US imperialism.
Only targeting left-leaning Latin American countries with an affluent middle class? C'mon, this has neo-con written all over it.
They would never try this shit in Brazil while Bolsonaro is president.