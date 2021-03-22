AMD's Radeon Technology Group (RTG) is hiring a RISC-V CPU/GPU designer for its existing team of architects developing embedded RISC-V CPUs. A new job posting indicates that the development of RISC-V-based solutions is well underway at AMD, whereas the fact that Radeon Technologies Group is hiring specialists could give a hint about the applications RTG is working on.

The job description provides some general details about AMD's expectations from its RISC-V micro-architect/RTL designer. The company is looking for a specialist with experience in high-performance GPUs; RISC-V RV64 CPUs; and CPUs with out-of-order execution, speculative execution, and branch predictors.

According to the job posting, AMD has a team working on embedded RISC-V CPUs at AMD's Radeon Technologies Group in Orlando, Florida. The new candidate is expected to know and improve "existing and emerging graphics/compute paradigms and new APIs employing RISC-V processors." Also, they will have to analyze CPU workloads and make recommendations for improvements as well as understand bottlenecks and other challenges where an embedded CPU will improve performance.

[...] The RISC-V open-source architecture is exceptionally well suited for emerging applications, so it's possible that AMD is working on something new. Meanwhile, since we are dealing with a 64-bit RISC-V architecture, we can be fairly sure that this is not a simplistic microcontroller.