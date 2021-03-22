Asahi Linux for Apple Silicon has launched for the public. It is the first Linux distribution to offer native support for Apple M1 chips. As this is an alpha release, please be aware of the likelihood of easy to stumble upon bugs and some significant missing features. However, this critical milestone now made, "things will move even more quickly going forward," promises the Asahi Linux development team.

[...] "We're really excited to finally take this step and start bringing Linux on Apple Silicon to everyone," wrote the development team in a blog post. Importantly, installing Asahi Linux on your Mac doesn't require a jailbroken device. In addition, it won't affect the security level of your macOS install, so Mac features like FileVault, running iOS apps, and watching Netflix in 4K can continue.

While the team has shared a list of system requirements, an installation guide, and a list of (in)compatible features, this alpha release is intended primarily "for developers and power users." In other words, "expect things to be a bit rough," the devs candidly admit.