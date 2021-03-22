from the mind-the-gap dept.
Record-breaking suspension bridge set to open in Yunnan, China:
Stretching 798 meters over a river valley, Lvzhijiang Bridge's mere length may not sound all that extreme when compared to some of the world's longest bridges. But the complexity of the project is earning it recognition as an engineering marvel.
Built in a mountainous V-shaped valley, it is the world's first single-tower, single-span suspension bridge; it's only held up by one tower and is supported at both ends by cables. There are no additional columns, giving it a dramatic, gravity-defying look.
The bridge's single span -- the distance between two supports -- is 780 meters. In addition, officials say it has the world's steepest tunnel anchorage, which is angled at 54 degrees.
Due to the area's rugged landscape, all of the main supporting elements -- the 156-meter-high tower, the bridge approach slab on one end of the structure and the tunnel anchorage on the other end of the structure -- are built upon steep slopes.
The project manager told Chinese state media that "the height difference between the bridge deck and the assembly yard is 320 meters high, or about 100 stories high ... the complexity of this project is rarely seen in China."
Any engineers want to explain why this is such an 'engineering marvel'? - asking for a friend, of course.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday March 22, @11:46PM
Probably due to the terrain. Yunnan is the southern-most province of China, sticking deep into the Southeast Asian territory with mostly hills and mountain peaks that rise up semi-vertically from the river beds and gorges, covered with thick sub-tropical vegetation. Underlying is solid bedrock geology but earthquake is not uncommon in that region.
