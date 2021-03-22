Astronomers Closer to Unlocking Mysterious Origin of Fast Radio Bursts:
Nearly 15 years after the discovery of fast radio bursts (FRBs), the origin of the millisecond-long, deep-space cosmic explosions remains a mystery. That may soon change, thanks to the work of an international team of scientists – including UNLV astrophysicist Bing Zhang – which tracked hundreds of the bursts from five different sources and found clues in FRB polarization patterns that may reveal their origin. The team's findings were reported in the March 17, 2022, issue of the journal Science.
FRBs produce electromagnetic radio waves, which are essentially oscillations of electric and magnetic fields in space and time. The direction of the oscillating electric field is described as the direction of polarization. By analyzing the frequency of polarization in FRBs observed from various sources, scientists revealed similarities in repeating FRBs that point to a complex environment near the source of the bursts.
To make the connection between the bursts, an international research team, led by Yi Feng and Di Li of the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, analyzed the polarization properties of five repeating FRB sources using the massive Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) and the Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope (GBT). Since FRBs were first discovered in 2007, astronomers worldwide have turned to powerful radio telescopes like FAST and GBT to trace the bursts and to look for clues on where they come from and how they're produced.
Though still considered mysterious, the source of most FRBs is widely believed to be magnetars, incredibly dense, city-sized neutron stars that possess the strongest magnetic fields in the universe. They typically have nearly 100% polarization. Conversely, in many astrophysical sources that involve hot randomized plasmas, such as the Sun and other stars, the observed emission is unpolarized because the oscillating electric fields have random orientations.
"We were very puzzled by the lack of polarization," said Feng, first author on the newly released Science paper. "Later, when we systematically looked into other repeating FRBs with other telescopes in different frequency bands – particularly those higher than that of FAST, a unified picture emerged."
According to Zhang, the unified picture is that every repeating FRB source is surrounded by a highly magnetized dense plasma. This plasma produces different rotation of the polarization angle as a function of frequency, and the received radio waves come from multiple paths due to scattering of the waves by the plasma.
When the team accounted for just a single adjustable parameter, Zhang says, the multiple observations revealed a systematic frequency evolution, namely depolarization toward lower frequencies. "Such a simple explanation, with only one free parameter, could represent a major step toward a physical understanding of the origin of repeating FRBs," he says.
Journal Reference:
Li, D., Wang, P., Zhu, W. W., et al. A bimodal burst energy distribution of a repeating fast radio burst source, Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03878-5)
Just a moment..., (DOI: 10.1126/science.abl7759)