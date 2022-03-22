Beyond Gravity (formerly RUAG Space) is doubling its production capability of satellite dispensers in Linköping, Sweden, with the construction of a new facility.

Beyond Gravity is the world's leading manufacturer for dispensers used for satellite constellations where multiple satellites of the same design are launched into orbit in quick succession. Beyond Gravity has successfully placed more than 1,100 satellites into orbit – from the European Galileo satellite navigation constellation, the OneWeb internet constellation, the TerraBella Earth Observation satellite constellation to the Canadian Radarsat Earth Observation constellation. All Beyond Gravity dispensers and separation systems are manufactured in Linköping, Sweden.

On March 15 Beyond Gravity broke ground on a new production facility located just one kilometer from Beyond Gravity's existing manufacturing plant. Construction of the new facility is scheduled for completion in 2023. With this new building, Beyond Gravity will double its production capacity in Linköping. Instead of one dispenser system every month, the company will produce one every two weeks in the future. The capacity expansion will cover the increased dispenser production volume required to support the growth of large satellite constellations. This will also lead to the creation of new jobs in Linköping, as the number of employees in dispenser systems production will increase by 60, from about 140 at present to about 200 in 2023.

The new plant in Linköping provides an additional state-of-the-art production area of 4,600 square meters, in addition to the existing production area of 3,000 square meters. The new hall is designed for series production. "

[...] Beyond Gravity's separation systems have been used to perform more than 1,100 in-orbit separations, with a 100% success rate.