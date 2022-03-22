from the ENGORGE!-upgrade-now dept.
Windows 11 has stricter system requirements than any Windows version before it, dropping support for a wide range of pre-2018 PCs in the name of improving the Windows platform's security baseline. You can work around these requirements to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs relatively easily, but Microsoft added warnings to its installer and has threatened to withhold updates from these systems. So far, the company hasn't followed through on that threat. But using Windows 11 on these somewhat older computers is about to get more annoying.
A new Windows 11 update adds a "system requirements not met" watermark to the desktop of unsupported PCs, similar to the watermark you might see if you were running an early beta or unactivated version of Windows. This message will presumably appear when your PC doesn't meet one or more of the operating system's core security requirements: a supported Intel, AMD, or ARM processor; Secure Boot support; and TPM 2.0 hardware or firmware.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Wednesday March 23, @10:45PM
We don't want your business. Please use Linux instead. Or BSD. Windows is expensive. Please use something else. We're sick of paying to develop it. Go on, sling your hook.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Gaaark on Wednesday March 23, @10:47PM
"system requirements not met, please use a better OS. We recommend a version of linux or BSD. Or Amiga. Or.... well... anything..."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 23, @11:22PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 23, @11:19PM
If I ever end up using Windows 11, it'll be because my company laptop gets it. My next job will be Java and Linux instead. I gave microshit one last chance with my current job, but nope, micros~1 is just as fucking annoying on this side of the gender dichotomy as it was on the other side.
I think by far my favorite part of the windows world is all the async shit. Windows developers furiously try to avoid creating new threads using some kind of penny-wise pound-foolish programming paradigm. But what does your execution thread do while it async awaits shit? Oh that's right, there's another thread in the background doing stuff! But at least we didn't say new Thread(someproc). Them's fightin words in Windows land.
And whatever you do, don't create a worker thread to process a queue. That's foul heresy. Instead new up some ActionBlocks. I mean, what kind of fool uses Mutexes? That's Big Brain™ stuff, instead just throw more ActionBlocks at it so you can async await while you're async awaiting.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Wednesday March 23, @11:27PM
I have the watermark. It's because my processor is not supported. :( Big sad.