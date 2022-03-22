Google allegedly hid documents from search monopoly lawsuit, DOJ claims:
Google employees have been improperly using attorney-client privilege to hide documents from discovery in litigation and government investigations, according to fresh allegations laid by the US Justice Department (DOJ).
"Google has explicitly and repeatedly instructed its employees to shield important business communications from discovery by using false requests for legal advice," DOJ attorneys wrote in a court filing for its search monopoly lawsuit against Google.
According to the court filing [PDF], Google taught employees to slap an attorney-client privilege label and generic "request" for counsel's advice label on any sensitive business communications that Google might wish to shield from discovery. Slapping these labels onto communications prevents them from being provided for discovery in litigation.
This practice has allegedly been used throughout all levels of Google's hierarchy, with the DOJ claiming Google parent company Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai copied Google chief legal officer Kent Walker onto an email to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki about how to respond to a press inquiry, with "Attorney Client Privileged" at the top.
In these "camouflaged" communications, the attorney allegedly remained silent on a frequent basis, which the DOJ claims underscored that these communications were not genuine requests for legal advice but rather "an effort to hide potential evidence".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 24, @02:07AM
"to organize the world's information and make it universally accessibly and useful." https://about.google/ [about.google]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday March 24, @02:15AM (1 child)
If Google is improperly hiding information, then DOJ should just do an old fashioned raid. They can coordinate the FBI and Federal Marshalls, at the minimum, and hit all the most important offices simultaneously, right at the start of business. Meet Sunny Pitcher at his designated parking spot when he arrives for work, and escort him to his office.
This headline should be detailing how federal officials confiscated individual computers, some servers, including their in-house mail servers, a truckload of paper documents, and the left nuts of at least 50 company officers.
Why has government turned into such sissies and wimps? Why won't they just do their friggin' JOBS?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 24, @02:33AM
Google helps Democrats win elections by suppressing information and promoting pro Democrat propaganda. Zuckerberg spends his money manipulating elections to favor Democrats. The White House even refers to the tech companies as their partners and makes "requests" for political favors to control information. Google's White House partnership goes back to the start of the Obama administration. I can see why so much of the govt doesn't want to nail Google.