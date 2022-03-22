According to Jamf security researcher Michal Rajčan, when users enter their credentials, the app will send them to a command and control server at zutuu[.]info [VirusTotal], which the attackers can then collect.

In addition to the C2 server, the malicious Android app will connect to www.dozenorms[.]club URL [VirusTotal] where further data is sent, and which has been used in the past to promote other malicious FaceStealer Android apps.

As Pradeo explains in its report, the author and distributor of these apps appear to have automated the repackaging process and inject a small piece of malicious code into an otherwise legitimate app.

This helps the apps get through the Play Store vetting procedure without raising any red flags. As soon as the user opens it, they are not given any actual functionality unless they log in to their Facebook account.

However, once they log in, the app will provide limited functionality by uploading a specified image to the online editor, http://color.photofuneditor.com/, which will apply a graphics filter to the picture.

This new image will then be displayed in the app, where it can be downloaded by the user or sent to friends.

As many apps unnecessarily require users to log in to a server, in many cases Facebook, users have become numb to these login prompts and more commonly input their credentials without suspicion.