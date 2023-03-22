from the Mr-Data-wearing-a-VISOR dept.
Researchers find neural networks can process a lot more data - achieving up to an 18-fold speedup - by multiplexing many inputs into one feed. They don't yet know why this doesn't confuse the network.
Just as multiplexing can help a single communication channel carry many signals at the same time, a new study reveals that multiplexing can help neural networks—the AI systems that now often power speech recognition, computer vision, and more—scan dozens of streams of data simultaneously, letting them greatly boost the rate at which they analyze information.
In artificial neural networks, components dubbed "neurons" are fed data and cooperate to solve a problem, such as recognizing images. The neural net repeatedly adjusts the links between its neurons and sees if the resulting patterns of behavior are better at finding a solution. Over time, the network discovers which patterns are best at computing results. It then adopts these as defaults, mimicking the process of learning in the human brain. The features of a neural net that change with learning, such as the nature of the connections between neurons, are known as its parameters.
Recent research suggests that modern neural networks often have vastly more parameters than they need—potentially, they could prune the numbers of their parameters by more than 90 percent to reduce their sizes without harming their accuracy. This raised a question that researchers at Princeton University aimed to address—if neural networks possessed more computing power than they needed, could they each analyze multiple streams of information simultaneously to help learn a task, just as a radio channel can share its bandwidth to carry multiple signals at the same time?
[...] The scientists conducted experiments with DataMUX using three different kinds of neural networks—transformers, multilayer perceptrons, and convolutional neural networks. The experiments involved several tasks—image recognition; sentence classification, in which a machine aims to identify whether text is spam, a business article, and so on; named entity recognition, which involves locating and classifying named entities such as people, groups, and places.
Experiments with transformers on text-classification tasks revealed they could multiplex up to 40 inputs, achieving up to an 18-fold speedup in the rate at which they could process these inputs with as little as a 2 percent drop in accuracy.
[...] In the future, the researchers aim to experiment with multiplexing state-of-the-art neural networks such as BERT and GPT-3. They would also like to investigate other multiplexing schemes with which they could scale up to hundreds or even thousands of inputs at once, "leading to even larger improvements in throughput," Murahari says. "We could really just be at the tip of the iceberg."
I'd be very curious to see what this does to false negative and positive rates with different degrees of true negative and positive rates in the inputs, and degrees of variation.
To put it differently, raw fault numbers are nice and all, but are these more vulnerable to being confused by false compound matches? I would expect so, but that question isn't actually answered.