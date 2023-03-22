Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Steam on Chromebooks is Ready for Testing, Comes With Steep Requirements

posted by janrinok on Thursday March 24, @03:14PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the laptops-for-the-smartphone-generation dept.
Hardware News Software

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2022/03/steam-on-chromebooks-is-ready-for-testing-comes-with-steep-requirements/

After prematurely announcing that Steam on Chromebooks was ready for testing last week, Google is making the release official today. The alpha version of Steam on Chrome OS is currently available in the Chrome OS 14583.0.0 Dev channel, as announced via a post in Google's Chrome Developers Community.

Not all Chromebooks will be able to run Steam, however. [...] These requirements limit Steam on Chrome OS to the pricier tier of Chromebooks. You can currently find HP's G2 Chromebook for $849 and Acer's Chromebook 514 for $780 or its Chromebook 515 for $772.

[...] Google said it doesn't recommend trying Steam on Chrome OS on a "Chromebook that you rely on for work, school, or other daily activities."

Expect "crashes, performance regressions," and bugs, Google said. As this is an alpha, "anything can break," Google said, highlighting the Dev channel's "inherent instability" and the fact that Steam on Chrome OS is a work in progress.

Original Submission


«  The Universe’s Background Starlight is Twice as Bright as Expected | This is Difficult in So Many Ways; I Must Resign from SoylentNews  »
Steam on Chromebooks is Ready for Testing, Comes With Steep Requirements | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday March 24, @04:09PM

    by Freeman (732) on Thursday March 24, @04:09PM (#1231735) Journal

    When you're paying $700 - $800 for a laptop, why are you limiting yourself to a Chromebook? Only thing I can think of is people that are fully on board with the Google Train.

    --
    Forced Microsoft Account for Windows Login → Switch to Linux.
(1)