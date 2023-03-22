After prematurely announcing that Steam on Chromebooks was ready for testing last week, Google is making the release official today. The alpha version of Steam on Chrome OS is currently available in the Chrome OS 14583.0.0 Dev channel, as announced via a post in Google's Chrome Developers Community.

Not all Chromebooks will be able to run Steam, however. [...] These requirements limit Steam on Chrome OS to the pricier tier of Chromebooks. You can currently find HP's G2 Chromebook for $849 and Acer's Chromebook 514 for $780 or its Chromebook 515 for $772.

[...] Google said it doesn't recommend trying Steam on Chrome OS on a "Chromebook that you rely on for work, school, or other daily activities."

Expect "crashes, performance regressions," and bugs, Google said. As this is an alpha, "anything can break," Google said, highlighting the Dev channel's "inherent instability" and the fact that Steam on Chrome OS is a work in progress.