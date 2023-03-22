Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Russians Destroy Chernobyl Laboratory

posted by janrinok on Friday March 25, @07:42AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes:

Live updates: Russians destroy Chernobyl laboratory:

LVIV, Ukraine -- Russian military forces have destroyed a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that among other things works to improve management of radioactive waste, the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone said Tuesday.

The Russian military seized the decommissioned plant at the beginning of the war. The exclusion zone is the contaminated area around the plant, site of the world's worst nuclear meltdown in 1986.

[...] The laboratory contained "highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy, which we hope will harm itself and not the civilized world," the agency said in its statement.

Radionuclides are unstable atoms of chemical elements that release radiation.

Also reported at:

[Editor's Note: The original source of this report is the Ukrainian government. I have not yet found an independently verifiable source.]

Original Submission


«  Reporting Bias Makes Homeopathy Trials Look Like Homeopathy Works
Russians Destroy Chernobyl Laboratory | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.