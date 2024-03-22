from the RIP dept.
Stephen Wilhite, creator of the GIF, has died
From The Verge
Stephen Wilhite, one of the lead inventors of the GIF, died last week from COVID at the age of 74, according to his wife, Kathaleen, who spoke to The Verge. He was surrounded by family when he passed. His obituary page notes that "even with all his accomplishments, he remained a very humble, kind, and good man."
Stephen Wilhite worked on GIF, or Graphics Interchange Format, which is now used for reactions, messages, and jokes, while employed at CompuServe in the 1980s. He retired around the early 2000s and spent his time traveling, camping, and building model trains in his basement.
[...] Although GIFs are synonymous with animated internet memes these days, that wasn't the reason Wilhite created the format. CompuServe introduced them in the late 1980s as a way to distribute "high-quality, high-resolution graphics" in color at a time when internet speeds were glacial compared to what they are today. "He invented GIF all by himself — he actually did that at home and brought it into work after he perfected it," Kathaleen said. "He would figure out everything privately in his head and then go to town programming it on the computer."
While apparently mostly known for short, silent animations and video clips these days, GIF is actually quite well-suited to logos, charts, diagrams, and maps with its very small size and (if done correctly) lack of compression artifacts.
Stephen Wilhite worked on GIF, or Graphics Interchange Format, which is now used for reactions, messages, and jokes, while employed at CompuServe in the 1980s. He retired around the early 2000s and spent his time traveling, camping, and building model trains in his basement.
Previously:
(2021) The Brave New World of Big Tech Antitrust Enforcement
(2020) Jif Peanut Butter Weighs in on GIF Pronunciation -- Runs Contrary to Historical Evidence
(2017) Epilepsy-Triggering Suspect Charged, More Details on the Arrest
Related Stories
Previously: Alleged Epilepsy-Triggering Troll Arrested by the FBI.
The man accused of triggering an epileptic seizure by tweeting was caught when authorities obtained phone records and access to an iCloud account:
Court documents show that a search warrant to Twitter concerning the @jew_goldstein handle provided the authorities with information that the account was created on December 11 with a "PhoneDevice." Twitter also divulged the device's phone number and said that the carrier was AT&T. Some of the direct messages to other Twitter users on the account, according to the documents, said, "I know he has epilepsy," "I hope this sends him into a seizure," and "...let's see if he dies." The Dallas authorities next obtained information from AT&T that the telephone number used to start the Twitter account was a burner SIM card with a Tracfone prepaid account "with no subscriber information." "However, a review of the AT&T toll records showed an associated Apple iPhone 6A Model 1586 (Apple iPhone)," Nathan Hopp, an FBI agent in Dallas, wrote in the criminal complaint (PDF).
The police then sent a search warrant to Apple "for the iCloud account associated to the telephone number" used to open the Twitter account. Apple provided a wealth of information that ultimately doomed Rivello. Cupertino gave the Dallas Police Department his Apple ID e-mail address, his name, home address, and registration IP address when the account was created in 2012.
John Rayne Rivello has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon "enhanced as a hate crime". One of the images obtained from the iCloud account included an image of Rivello posing with his driver's license. The animated GIF that Rivello allegedly tweeted was a generic one that had already been posted on places such as 4chan for years.
Peanut butter brand Jif has put forth their opinion on how to pronounce GIF.
From their website(warning, lots of animated GIFs):
When is it OK to call a Gif a "Jif"? Never.
Jif® is peanut butter. GIFs are
looping animations.
SNACK ON THAT.
That would be all well and good except for just one thing. The person who actually created the format, Steve Wilhite, explicitly stated GIF was to be pronounced with a soft "G"!
From a 1997 edition of the NetBITS newsletter, down near the bottom of the page appears:
It's "Jiff" and I Don't Want to Hear Another Word -- Logic may dictate the "g" in GIF (Graphic Interchange Format) is pronounced hard, like gift or gefilte fish, but that didn't stop dozens and dozens of readers from offering opinions, many of them hilarious.
However, several people wrote to say that they either worked with folks at CompuServe or read the original GIF specification, all of which specified a soft "g". None of us at NetBITS understand why we haven't seen the definitive word before, so here it is. Charlie Reading <charlier@kreber.com> writes:
I worked with the creator of GIF (Steve Wilhite) when I was still employed by CompuServe. Steve always pronounced it "jiff" and would correct those who pronounced it with a hard G. "Choosy developers choose GIF" (spinning off of a historically popular peanut butter commercial).
An article at Ars Technica actually queries professional linguists in pursuit of the ultimate answer.
See this Sesame Street-like GIF which mentions popular words that start with a soft G such as Giant and Giraffe.
Lastly, here is a short video (1m18s) with what is quite possibly the strongest affirmation of all. David Karp presents Steve Wilhite with the 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award at the 17th Annual Webbys where Steve dramatically uses a GIF as his acceptance 'speech' and sets the matter straight once and for all.
Not that it settles anything. The debate will rage on like vi vs. Emacs.
For all the outrage directed at Big Tech over the past decade, regulators have shied away from the nuclear option of actually breaking up a major platform. Until this week, that is:
By ordering Facebook to part with Giphy, a GIF creation platform it acquired in 2020, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority broke a global taboo and ushered in a brave new world of tech enforcement.
The move has taken center stage at a gathering of competition authorities from G7 countries, and is likely to cheer prominent proponents of breaking up Big Tech, like U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and U.S. antitrust chief Lina Khan — while giving pause to skeptics like the EU's digital czar, Margrethe Vestager.
[...] In Washington, Khan's appointment as head of the Federal Trade Commission signaled bolder moves against Silicon Valley giants. In the EU, officials are rolling out new rules to limit giants' expansion. And in China, authorities are cracking down on the tech sector, fining dozens of companies that didn't seek approval for past deals.
For Facebook in particular, antitrust is only part of the problem.