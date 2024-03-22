AI suggested 40,000 new possible chemical weapons in just six hours:
It took less than six hours for drug-developing AI to invent 40,000 potentially lethal molecules. Researchers put AI normally used to search for helpful drugs into a kind of "bad actor" mode to show how easily it could be abused at a biological arms control conference.
All the researchers had to do was tweak their methodology to seek out, rather than weed out toxicity. The AI came up with tens of thousands of new substances, some of which are similar to VX, the most potent nerve agent ever developed. Shaken, they published their findings this month in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence.
The paper had us at The Verge a little shook, too. So, to figure out how worried we should be, The Verge spoke with Fabio Urbina, lead author of the paper. He's also a senior scientist at Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company that focuses on finding drug treatments for rare diseases.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 25, @04:05PM
no doubt this AI hooked to an injecting inkjet printer and a 3d organ printer, could prove the efficacy of these new forms of bio weapons.
For science of course.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday March 25, @04:31PM
There's still two problems with this. First, you still need to test the chemical to make sure it works effectively and then make it in a weaponized form. Second, why go through all that trouble when you can just make VX? Exotic toxic compounds might be scary, but it beats having the terrorists or whatever make something more mundane, but more lethal in effective use.
But maybe that's the point. Hint at these secretly powerful toxins to encourage would-be bad actors to squander their efforts.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday March 25, @04:45PM
to make something that helps a person without doing something to hurt them. It's really easy to make something that hurts people without helping a single soul.
So no, I'm not surprised your little robot found a bunch of Really Nasty Things (tm).
