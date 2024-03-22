It's fairly reasonable to assume that an encrypted email can't be seen by prying eyes. That's because in order to break through most of the encryption systems we use on a day-to-day basis, unless you are the intended recipient, you'd need the answer to a mathematical problem that's nearly impossible for a computer to solve in a reasonable amount of time.

Nearly impossible for modern-day computers, at least.

"If quantum computing becomes a reality, however, some of those problems are not hard anymore," said Shantanu Chakrabartty, the Clifford W. Murphy Professor and vice dean for research and graduate education in the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

[...] Chakrabartty's lab at Washington University in St. Louis proposes a security system that is not only resistant to quantum attacks, but is also inexpensive, more convenient, and scalable without the need for fancy new equipment.

[...] The new protocol for Symmetric Key Distribution, which Chakrabartty and Mustafizur Rahman, a PhD student in Chakrabartty's lab and first author on the research paper, refer to as SPoTKD, doesn't require lasers or satellites or miles of new cable. It relies on tiny microchips embedded with even tinier clocks that run without batteries.