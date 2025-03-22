A fully paralysed man suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can now communicate with his family after receiving microchip implants in his brain.

It is the first time a completely locked-in person – someone who is conscious and cognitively able but fully paralysed – was able to communicate in full sentences, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications this week.

"People have really doubted whether this was even feasible," Mariska Vansteensel, a researcher at the University Medical Center Utrecht who was not involved in the study, told Science.org.

The unidentified German man, 36, was diagnosed with ALS, a rare progressive nervous system disease that leads to the loss of muscle control, in 2015.