Brain implants allow fully paralysed man to communicate:
A fully paralysed man suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can now communicate with his family after receiving microchip implants in his brain.
It is the first time a completely locked-in person – someone who is conscious and cognitively able but fully paralysed – was able to communicate in full sentences, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications this week.
"People have really doubted whether this was even feasible," Mariska Vansteensel, a researcher at the University Medical Center Utrecht who was not involved in the study, told Science.org.
The unidentified German man, 36, was diagnosed with ALS, a rare progressive nervous system disease that leads to the loss of muscle control, in 2015.
[...] Within two days, the man learned to control the frequency of the tone, researchers said.
Before his condition progressed, family members would hold up a grid of letters against a background of four colours. Family members would point to each colour section and row, and interpret any eye movement as a "yes".
[...] "Boys, it works so effortlessly," the man said, according to MIT Technology Review website.
It takes about a minute for the man to select each letter.
Science is continually making advances which only a few years ago seemed impossible. If you could choose one discovery or development to be next which would you choose? What in your opinion would help you, your family or mankind in general the most?
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Saturday March 26, @07:36AM (1 child)
We have many advances in materials and objects but we need more advances in the cognitive science. Or at least more applicable results. For example to have a reliable method to weed out logical fallacies, cognitive bias, neutralize propaganda, the snake oil sellers, EULA crap etc. Even contract with a telephone company today is so full with ridiculous agreements, yet most people don't even bother to read it before signing.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday March 26, @07:44AM
There is a reliable method for most of those. It's called proper education.
Unfortunately today school by most people is considered to be something to prepare you for a future job, instead of something to actually educate you.
On people not bothering to read those EULAs/contracts: They know they can't do anything about it anyway, so why bother?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.