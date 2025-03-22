from the see-for-yourself? dept.
How access to satellite images shifts the view of war:
Media coverage of the war in Ukraine, which started almost a month ago, has included, arguably to an unprecedented extent, content shared via social media. This has included satellite photos that document troop movements and shocking damage to cities.
In recent days, pictures snapped by satellites in orbit have captured images which appear to show destroyed Russian helicopters, extensive damage to a shopping centre and residential districts in Mariupol, and a civilian tanker vessel on fire in the Black Sea.
Privately-owned companies that launch and operate their own satellites - such as Planet and Maxar - have distributed many satellite images of the conflict zone.
The proliferation of these images means members of the public and military analysts alike can try to gauge the situation on the ground in Ukraine and the progress of Russia's invading armed forces from thousands of miles away.
[...] So, what's changed? While government and intelligence agency satellites gather classified, secret information, commercial firms have long been able to sell their own, unclassified, imagery. And now, this material is being made easily accessible online.
A variety of businesses and other organisations rely on satellite images to track everything from wildfires to crops and the movement of ships. This means there has been a big rise in the number of commercial satellites in orbit which has significantly increased data sharing possibilities says Chris Quilty, partner at Quilty Analytics.
[...] The resolution of these images is sometimes very high, capturing tiny details measuring down to 30cm by 30cm at ground level. This granularity makes it possible to identify vehicles and road markings.
Operators can also program satellites to monitor specific locations multiple times every 24 hours, picking up even small changes almost as soon as they happen.
As the technology has advanced, the public's willingness to engage with satellite images has really taken off, Mr Quilty adds: "The fundamental capability hasn't changed dramatically, it's the willingness and manner in which users are ingesting and using the data that has changed."
This even extends to sophisticated, synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery, which is often more difficult to interpret than a picture taken with an optical lens.
Satellites can even capture SAR images through cloud cover. The resulting black-and-white pictures might show vehicles, including tanks, for instance, as rows of bright dots.
Has the availability of satellite imagery changed your perception of major world events? Is the availability of this imagery a good thing or not? How do you discriminate between imagery that claims to portray a certain event but is actually entirely unconnected with it? I know there is frequent discussion about the war in Ukraine on our IRC channels and some are unconvinced by what they see in the imagery that is widely available on social media.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 26, @11:58AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbBcL0ztBww [youtube.com]
Martha Reeves & The Vandellas LIVE - "Nowhere To Run" [Nowhere to Hide]
The whole world is looking at you, Putin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 26, @12:35PM
....there's an implicit filter on what goes 'viral' on social networks, being that stuff of Propaganda value.
And it's not like militaries don't understand the problem. Yeah, be careful relying on it too much... https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/wwii-ghost-army [atlasobscura.com]