Social engineering attacks to dominate Web3, the metaverse:
Researchers predict that a surge in social engineering attacks will dominate web3 and the metaverse.
Web3 is the term coined for what could become the next face of the internet. The web has shifted from pages containing content to the growth of social media, and now, the concept of a decentralized internet is being discussed under the Web3 banner.
Part of this transformation could include the 'metaverse' -- a 3D environment and virtual world for facilitating social connections, whether personal or for work. Your ID in the metaverse may also end up linked to cryptocurrency wallets, Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and various smart contracts.
As technology vendors work on these concepts, cybersecurity researchers from Cisco Talos have offered their perspective on the potential threats Web3, and the metaverse will face.
The recent phishing wave experienced by OpenSea users, in which victims were duped into signing off on malicious contract transactions and handing over their NFTs, may highlight the forms of attack we may see more commonly in the future.
[...] "Unfamiliar technology can often lead users into making bad decisions," Cisco Talos says. "Web3 is no exception. The vast majority of security incidents affecting Web3 users stem from social engineering attacks."
In addition, wallet cloning -- already a threat in practice -- may become a more popular attack method in the future. This requires victims to give up their seed phrase, the secret key used to retrieve lost wallets and may be requested through social engineering, acting as customer support, or by tricking wallet holders in fake verification processes.
Our community understands the technology and the risks that it poses better than many others. How do you educate everybody about the dangers of being online, and whose job is it anyway?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday March 26, @04:58PM (1 child)
Stupid people were getting scammed back when Ooog convince Ooooog that allowing Ooog to sleep with Ooooog's wife would send magic Ooooog's way.
Stupid will get scammed no matter what or where.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 26, @05:09PM
Would you believe me if I told you it actually works? The settlement was very magical..
Take my wife! Please!
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday March 26, @05:09PM
of an online future this gen-X'er has absolutely no intention of being part of in any way, shape or form. The web as it is today is shitty enough as it is thank you very much.
I miss the vision of the future we had in the 70s and 80s. Computer things were innocent and good back then, and we had hope for more of the same. My hopes were dashed the first time I saw an advertisement banner on an AOL or Geocities website. That's when I realized the same crass that exists in RL had invaded our little online utopia.
You can keep your nauseating "metaverse" and "web 3.0" and shove it up where the sun doesn't shine, complete with the ubiquitous privacy invasion, social engineering and everything else that will inevitably follow it.