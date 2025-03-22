NASA Astronaut Moon Lander Plans Expand Beyond SpaceX Starship
As NASA makes strides to return humans to the lunar surface under Artemis, the agency announced plans Wednesday to create additional opportunities for commercial companies to develop an astronaut Moon lander.
Under this new approach, NASA is asking American companies to propose lander concepts capable of ferrying astronauts between lunar orbit and the lunar surface for missions beyond Artemis III, which will land the first astronauts on the Moon in more than 50 years.
Built and operated according to NASA's long-term requirements at the Moon, new landers will have the capability to dock to a lunar orbiting space station known as Gateway, increase crew capacity, and transport more science and technology to the surface.
"Under Artemis, NASA will carry out a series of groundbreaking missions on and around the Moon to prepare for the next giant leap for humanity: a crewed mission to Mars," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "Competition is critical to our success on the lunar surface and beyond, ensuring we have the capability to carry out a cadence of missions over the next decade. Thank you to the Biden Administration and Congress for their support of this new astronaut lander opportunity, which will ultimately strengthen and increase flexibility for Artemis."
[...] "This strategy expedites progress toward a long-term, sustaining lander capability as early as the 2026 or 2027 timeframe," said Lisa Watson-Morgan, program manager for the Human Landing System Program at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. "We expect to have two companies safely carry astronauts in their landers to the surface of the Moon under NASA's guidance before we ask for services, which could result in multiple experienced providers in the market."
After the new draft solicitation is published, NASA will host a virtual industry day. Once comments and questions from the draft solicitation process have been reviewed, the agency plans to issue the formal request for proposals this summer.
NASA Wants a Second Moon Lander in Addition to One From Elon Musk's SpaceX
NASA wants other firms beyond Elon Musk's SpaceX to pitch for a new Moon lander vehicle for its Artemis project, which aims to put humans on the lunar surface again for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972.
Artemis is NASA's ongoing attempt to revive the idea of humans physically going to the Moon. The goals are for "scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers."
The US space agency plans to spend about $100 billion on the Artemis project. Earlier this month, it brought the massive Orion spacecraft to the Kennedy Space Center launch pad in preparation for take off.
NASA already has a $2.9 billion contract with SpaceX to build the lunar launcher but says the job is now open to "all other U.S. companies to provide a new landing demonstration mission from lunar orbit to the surface of the Moon."
[...] "Blue Origin is thrilled that NASA is creating competition by procuring a second human lunar landing system," a Blue Origin spokesperson told CNET.
"Blue Origin is ready to compete and remains deeply committed to the success of Artemis. We will continue to work with NASA to achieve the United States' goal to return to the moon as soon as possible."