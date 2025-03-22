Although cookies have become a normal and necessary part of using the internet, new research from NordVPN has revealed that half of American users 'accept all cookies' on every website they visit.

[...] While most cookies are safe and used by companies to offer more personalization on their sites, some can be used to track you without your consent. At the same time, cookies can even be spied upon or used to fake the identity of a user so that an attacker can gain access to their online accounts.

Digital privacy expert at NordVPN, Daniel Markuson provided further insight on the dangers posed by cookies in a press release, saying:

"People need to be aware that cookies follow you online. Even if you hide your IP address with a VPN, cookies can track what you do online and form a partial ID of who you are. Moreover, third parties can sell your cookies. Some sites earn revenue by serving third-party cookies. These aren't functional – their purpose is to turn a profit from your data. Also, cookies are a vulnerability. With the wrong browser settings or when visiting the wrong website, cookies can introduce security vulnerabilities to your browsing experience,"

[...] Cookies have long been an important part of the internet but that could soon change as Google has been working on its Privacy Sandbox with the aim of replacing cookies for good. Until then though, you should continue to think twice before accepting all cookies on every site you visit.