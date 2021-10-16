[...] The stencils used in fabricating chips have nanoscale patterns that can be produced by a variety of methods. For example, fine lines and small dots can be produced by a technique known as directed self assembly (DSA), where the polymer chemistry is designed such that it automatically produces the desired geometry.

Current DSA methods use "diblock" copolymers, named for having two long blocks of different polymers bonded end to end, which then assemble to produce the necessary patterns.

"When photolithography could not go any smaller, DSA with diblock copolymers became important," says Winey. "But getting the lines or dots you need for nanopatterning requires both blocks to be specific lengths, and that's still something that's hard to control precisely."

Without the correct ratio of lengths, the blocks in a diblock copolymer form lines or dots with some variability in their dimensions, decreasing their usefulness as stencils.

[...] Together, the Penn and Konstanz researchers devised a way to more precisely control this ratio. Instead of sticking two big blocks of different polymers end to end, they use a technique known as "step growth polymerization" to perfectly alternate between two smaller blocks.