A new cybercrime campaign has been discovered that abuses Microsoft HTML help files to distribute the Vidar malware.

Cybersecurity researchers from Trustwave reported of a threat actor distributing Vidar through an email spam campaign. In it, the attackers would send a relatively generic-looking email, with the attachment file "request.doc".

That file is not a .doc file, but instead, an .iso disk image, carrying two separate files: a Microsoft Compiled HTML Help file (CHM), often titled pss10r.chm, and an executable file, titled app.exe.

We're looking at how our readers use VPNs with different devices so we can improve our content and offer better advice. This survey shouldn't take more than 60 seconds of your time, and entrants from the UK and US will have the chance to enter a draw for a £100 Amazon gift card (or equivalent in USD). Thank you for taking part.