Mariupol Computer Museum Destroyed

posted by Fnord666 on Monday March 28, @11:48PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
SomeGuy writes:

PCMag reports Russia's invasion of Ukraine has destroyed the Club 8-Bit retro computer museum in Mariupol.

The Club 8-Bit museum in Mariupol housed over a 120 retro computing devices, including some old-school Apple and Atari hardware, along with Soviet-era computers.

Earlier this week, the owner of the Club 8-Bit museum in Mariupol, Ukraine, reported the tragic news on Facebook page. "That's it, the Mariupol computer museum is no longer there," wrote Dmitry Cherepanov.

All that is left from my collection that I have been collecting for 15 years is just fragments of memories on the FB page, website and radio station of the museum, he added.

Founded in 2003, the Club 8-Bit museum contained a collection of over 120 retro computers [...]

The museum also had an Apple IIc computer, Compaq Portable III, Atari 400, and many Soviet-era computers from the 1980s and 1990s. In total, more than 500 exhibits of the IT sphere from the 1950s to the early 2000s were located at the museum, according to Club 8-Bit's website.

The destruction of the museum occurred as Mariupol is facing an intense siege from Russian military forces, which have been shelling residential buildings across the city. In his Facebook post, Cherepanov added: "There is neither my museum nor my house. And it hurts, but I will definitely survive it and find a new home."

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 29, @12:17AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 29, @12:17AM (#1233088)

    God damn disgrace... don't they believe in anything?!

    Soulless commies.

