Values of electric vehicles are climbing to surprising heights, as buyers wary of fuel price increases look to replace conventionally-powered machines. Owners of electric cars are cashing in on demand for battery-powered vehicles following a spike in fuel prices.

Second-hand prices for in-demand electric cars can outstrip new prices by $30,000 or more as green customers look to jump the queue for a new car.

[...] "With the current fuel prices, people are realising how much they can save in fuel per year by owning an electric vehicle, where savings could be up to 70 per cent on fuel alone," he said.

"The electric car market is still very new to Australia, which is actually a massive benefit to purchasing electric vehicles second hand, as they are in such great condition usually only having been used for a few years, with previous owners now upgrading to the newer model electrics."

Second-hand examples of Australia's most popular electric car are also being listed for far more than their original price on websites [...] . The range-topping Model 3 Performance officially costs about $99,000 drive-away as a new model, with estimated delivery in six to nine months. But enterprising owners are asking for as much as $145,000 for the machine.