from the why-dorm-by-dorm? dept.
Faster-acting graphene sensor detects opioid metabolites in wastewater - Technology Org:
A sensor that detects opioid byproducts in wastewater faster and cheaper than current commonly used methods has been developed by U.S. National Science Foundation grantee researchers.
The graphene field effect transistor device can detect four natural and synthetic opioids simultaneously. The device is an emerging application of the growing wastewater-based epidemiology field, a discipline that has recently been deployed to measure coronavirus levels.
"The new sensor is able to rapidly, cheaply and easily measure opioids in wastewater," said Kenneth Burch of Boston College, a lead author of the report. "Its sensitivity and portability allow for wastewater-based epidemiology at the local scale — as specific as block-by-block or dorm-by-dorm — while ensuring privacy."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 29, @10:01PM
Privuhcee? You're under arrest!
(Score: 4, Informative) by Immerman on Tuesday March 29, @10:10PM (1 child)
"This technology will let us spy on you, while preserving privacy"
Damn, how much thicker can they lay on the doublespeak? I really wish 1984 hadn't been taken as a how-to manual...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 29, @11:16PM
Stop interfering with justice, citizen. Criminals have no right to privacy, and opioid users are criminals.