Stunning Subsurface Images of Yellowstone National Park Reveal "Mystery Sandwich" Plumbing System:
The geysers and fumaroles of Yellowstone National Park are among the most iconic and popular geological features on our planet. Each year, millions of visitors travel to the park to marvel at the towering eruptions of Old Faithful, the bubbling mud cauldrons of Artists Paint Pots, the crystal-clear water, and iridescent colors of Grand Prismatic Spring, and the stacked travertine terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs.
Those who have visited the park may have asked themselves, "Where does all the hot water come from?" A study published last week in Nature, co-authored by Virginia Tech's W. Steven Holbrook and colleagues from the U.S. Geological Survey and Aarhus University in Denmark, provides stunning subsurface images that begin to answer that question.
The research team used geophysical data collected from a helicopter to create images of Yellowstone's subsurface "plumbing" system. The method detects features with unusual electrical and magnetic properties indicative of hydrothermal alteration.
"The combination of high electrical conductivity and low magnetization is like a fingerprint of hydrothermal activity that shows up very clearly in the data," said Holbrook, a professor of geophysics and head of the Department of Geosciences in Virginia Tech's College of Science. "The method is essentially a hydrothermal pathway detector."
Images from the study show that the park's geology profoundly shapes its hot springs. Hot hydrothermal fluids ascend nearly vertically, from depths of more than 1 km (or .62 miles), to arrive at the park's major hydrothermal fields. Along the way, they mix with shallower groundwater flowing within and beneath the park's volcanic lava flows, which also are visible in the images. Faults and fractures guide the ascent of hydrothermal waters, while lava flow boundaries control the shallow groundwater aquifers.
The project fills in a longstanding knowledge gap about the underpinnings of Yellowstone's charismatic hydrothermal features. Much is known about the park's surface hydrothermal features, including the chemistry and temperature of mud pots and springs, the eruption interval of geysers, and the unique thermophilic bacteria that live in and around those features.
[...] To collect the data, the team used a unique instrument called "SkyTEM" that consists of a large loop of wire towed beneath a helicopter. As the helicopter flies, the loop sends downward repeated electromagnetic signals that provoke a response from electrically conductive bodies in the subsurface.
That response is recorded and later analyzed to produce detailed cross-sections along the flight lines. The technique is highly effective in environments like Yellowstone: hydrothermal fluids alter the rocks they pass through, turning rock into clay minerals — for example, the surface mud pots — that have heightened electrical conductivity but suppressed magnetization.
Journal Reference:
Finn, Carol A., Bedrosian, Paul A., Holbrook, W. Steven, et al. Geophysical imaging of the Yellowstone hydrothermal plumbing system, Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-04379-1)
