from the one-for-the-little-guys dept.
Can't get hold of a shiny new Raspberry Pi? Here's why:
Adafruit, an official reseller of Raspberry Pi computers, has mandated account verification and two-factor authentication in an effort to prevent bots from snapping up limited supply.
In a blog post, Adafruit explained it hopes to give customers the opportunity to purchase Raspberry Pis and other in-demand items at the going market rate, without having to compete with automated bots for stock.
"Please note! We are now requiring a verified account with two-factor authentication enabled in order to purchase certain high-demand products, such as Raspberry Pi computers, due to a large number of bot-purchasers making it difficult for Makers and Engineers to order these products," reads a notice on Adafruit product listings.
"Please make sure you have a verified Adafruit account and enable two-factor authentication. Finally, you will need to sign out and back in to activate the account verification."
(Score: 2, Disagree) by HammeredGlass on Wednesday March 30, @12:47PM (1 child)
and the same to all the rest that prefer to exploit people's needs and wants to the levels we've seen.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday March 30, @12:55PM
They've made it harder for you to buy an RasPi from an official channel, therefore encouraging you to buy one from an unofficial channel, thus permitting the unofficial channels to increase their prices, therefore making the unofficial channels more profitable for the people running them.
I've only seen Pis on sale from dodgy sources at prices higher than the official prices for the last year or so. Their technique of ensuring I get ripped off seems to be working.
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 30, @01:04PM
... a free market is supposed to respond to demand by upping supply, price or both. What we have here is rationing. That is because the big AIs don't like humans own hackable computers which don't phone home.
Where big AIs are corporations, and possibly even states.