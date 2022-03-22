Octopus-like tentacles help cancer cells invade the body:
Using octopus-like tentacles, a cell pushes toward its target, a bacterium, like a predator tracking down its prey. The scene could be playing out in a nature programme. Instead the pursuit is being observed at the nano-scale through a microscope at the University of Copenhagen's Niels Bohr Institute. The microscope recording shows a human immune cell pursuing and then devouring a bacterium.
With their new study, a team of Danish researchers has added to the world's understanding of how cells use octopus-like tentacles called filopodia to move around in our bodies. This discovery about how cells move had never been addressed. The study is being published today in the journal, Nature Communications.
"While the cell doesn't have eyes or a sense of smell, its surface is equipped with ultra-slim filopodia that resemble entangled octopus tentacles. These filopodia help a cell move towards a bacterium, and at the same time, act as sensory feelers that identify the bacterium as a prey," explains Associate Professor Poul Martin Bendix, head of the laboratory for experimental biophysics at the Niels Bohr Institute.
The discovery is not that filopodia act as sensory devices -- which was already well established -- but rather about how they can rotate and behave mechanically, which helps a cell move, as when a cancer cell invades new tissue.
"Obviously, our results are of interest to cancer researchers. Cancer cells are noted for their being highly invasive. And, it is reasonable to believe that they are especially dependent on the efficacy of their filopodia, in terms of examining their surroundings and facilitating their spread. So, it's conceivable that by finding ways of inhibiting the filopodia of cancer cells, cancer growth can be stalled," explains Associate Professor Poul Martin Bendix.
[...] According to Poul Martin Bendix, the mechanical function of filopodia can be compared to a rubber band. Untwisted, a rubber band has no power. But if you twist it, it contracts. This combination of twisting and contraction helps a cell move directionally and makes the filopodia very flexible.
"They're able to bend -- twist, if you will -- in a way that allows them to explore the entire space around the cell, and they can even penetrate tissues in their environment," says lead author, Natascha Leijnse.
