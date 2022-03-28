Stories
DDR4 and DDR5 SDRAM Prices May Drop in Q2 2022

posted by janrinok on Thursday March 31, @01:35AM
upstart writes:

The average selling prices for DRAM are forecasted to drop by up to 5% in the second quarter because hardware manufacturers have built up enough inventory and because demand for PCs and other devices is not expected to be strong in the period due to uncertainties caused by Russian-Ukrainian war, according to TrendForce.

PC makers are adopting conservative DRAM stockpiling strategies for Q2 2022 as they have memory in stock. In addition, DRAM makers are ramping up production of higher density chips, thus increasing bit supply, and there are uncertainties with demand for PCs later this year. Normally, computer makers begin to stockpile DRAMs for the peak back-to-school season in June, but with uncertainties about the demand for PCs, they are not going to significantly increase their purchases, which is why PC DRAM prices are going to drop by 5% to 8%, TrendForce believes.

[...] When it comes to mobile DRAM, demand for smartphone memory (which is also used for notebooks and tablets) is expected to remain flat in the second quarter, which is why TrendForce believes that prices of LPDDR memory my decline by up to 5% in Q2 2022 when compared to Q1 2022. This is somewhat surprising as Apple and its partners typically begin stockpiling LPDDR memory for its next-generation iPhones and increased demand for laptops in May to June timeframe, which naturally stimulates price growth.

Original Submission


