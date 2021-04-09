NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei arrived at the International Space Station on April 9, 2021, and [returned] home today (March 30, 2022), after spending 355 days in low-Earth orbit. This duration breaks the previous [American] record, held by retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, by 15 days.

Vande Hei will return in a Soyuz spacecraftas scheduled alongside cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov.