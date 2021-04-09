Stories
A Homecoming for Mark Vande Hei After Setting American Spaceflight Record

posted by janrinok on Thursday March 31, @04:17AM
upstart writes:

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei arrived at the International Space Station on April 9, 2021, and [returned] home today (March 30, 2022), after spending 355 days in low-Earth orbit. This duration breaks the previous [American] record, held by retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, by 15 days.

Vande Hei will return in a Soyuz spacecraftas scheduled alongside cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov.

The record for the longest a person has been in space is held by Valeri_Polyakov, who spent 437 days 18 hours in a single trip, and 22 months in total.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 31, @04:21AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 31, @04:21AM (#1233672)

    But, how will he, really? Will he have to travel via China? Will they somehow find drugs in his luggage?

