Wind turbines are designed to last at least 20 years. However, they may often work far beyond their estimated service life if properly maintained. Sooner or later, however, they will be so marked by wind and weather that they must be taken out of use. And that time has now come for the first large generation of energy-producing wind turbines.
Most parts of the turbine can be reused without problems. Reuse is more problematic when it comes to blades made of composite materials consisting of glass fibres held together by a strong glue like epoxy.
According to a statement from the European Technology and Innovation Platform on Wind Energy (ETIPWind), there will be around 66,000 tonnes of end-of-life wind turbine blades in Europe in 2025, and intensive work is currently being done to find out how they can be given new life rather than simply being deposited in landfills. It is, in fact, not a very good idea to incinerate them as ordinary waste, because it leaves a lot of ash and many fiberglass particles.
Development Engineer Justine Beauson is a materials scientist at DTU. For several years, her field of research has been what to do with end-of-life wind turbine blades. For example, Justine can describe how wind turbine blades—or various parts of them—have been used as exciting structures in playgrounds and— in crushed form—as reinforcement in concrete, as fillers in noise attentuation screens, and the like.
[...] In DecomBlades—a large Danish project supported by Innovation Fund Denmark—ten industry and research partners have joined forces to create sustainable and cost-effective solutions. The aim of the project is to test and scale up the above three methods: mechanical crushing, use of crushed blade material for cement production, and pyrolysis.
"At present, none of these solutions meet all the requirements that can rightly be made in relation to environment, safety, and price. So I think we need to find a suitable mix of them all. But we must also still work with the whole chain, from materials and manufacturing processes to reuse and recycling. There's still some way to go," says Justine Beauson.
Any bright ideas?
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Thursday March 31, @03:33PM (1 child)
Landfill isn't a bad answer. These blades are inert, so we have minimal risk chemical leaching into water sources. Fiberglass is a horrible material to post-process, but it is ideal for this application.
For scope: I found an article projecting 225000 metric tons of worn blades being generated in 2034 (https://principia-scientific.com/50000-tons-of-useless-wind-turbine-blades-dumped-in-the-landfill/). Meanwhile, in the USA, 292.4 short tons (265 metric ton) of solid waste was generated in 2018 (https://www.epa.gov/facts-and-figures-about-materials-waste-and-recycling/national-overview-facts-and-figures-materials). The projected wind turbine blade volume is about 0.08% of the total waste. Significant, but I would argue our time is better spent reducing other waste streams than worrying about the relatively benign waste from turbines.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday March 31, @04:13PM
Recently saw an article about the first large scale thermoplastic turbine blades being delivered for installation. They're claimed to be fully recyclable, and just as strong and long lived as fiberglass ones.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday March 31, @03:34PM (2 children)
Yes, please hype the renewable energies! Sweep under the rug all inconvenient and difficult questions. I mean, if this was already taken into account. No biggie. It would be nice, if the blades can be re-used in some helpful way. In the event that this was ignored and is going to cause ongoing problems, it could still be a net positive. So long as it's not worse than the other sources of energy it replaced. I mean, it should at least mean, cleaner air, which is a big thing. So long as it's not also polluting ground water or something else that is very bad.
Electric Vehicles will save us! What do we do with the Lithium Batteries? Now, that you have a counter to my question. What will actually get done with them? I mean, maybe they will get the air cleaner, which is a big thing. Just don't sweep the inconvenient questions under the rug, please.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 31, @04:20PM
Electric vehicles were a solved problem a century ago - an overhead pole connecting them to the grid.
Car batteries in driverless taxis are Uber's problem in a future age of dwindling private vehicle ownership. Any disruption due to battery exchange is downtime that affects profit margins. More so if regulators impose environmentally responsible disposal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 31, @04:35PM
Until the new thing completely solves all problems, we should continue doing the absolute worst thing. AmIRiTeMothFucker?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by deimtee on Thursday March 31, @03:40PM (2 children)
Why do people get so hung up on the bad word "land-fill"? 66,000 tonnes sounds like a lot, but really it's cube between 30 and 40 metres on a side. On the scale of "Europe", that's too small to see. If you have an economical use for it, great. Otherwise, dump it in an old coal mine, or make a pyramid out of it somewhere and make it a tourist attraction. It's a non-problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 31, @03:54PM (1 child)
